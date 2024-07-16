CG Oncology, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 23rd (NASDAQ:CGON)

CG Oncology’s (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 23rd. CG Oncology had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $380,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of CG Oncology’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CG Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

CG Oncology Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CGON opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. CG Oncology has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CG Oncology will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CG Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $1,098,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

