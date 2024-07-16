Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.24.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 568,709 shares of company stock worth $42,577,554 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.