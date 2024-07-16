Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$196.58 million for the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Is This Industrial Stock a Buy After Recent Earnings Boost?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.