Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) & Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) Financial Analysis

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Checkpoint Therapeutics and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Biodexa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $22.60, suggesting a potential upside of 800.40%. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 724.74%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Biodexa Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics $100,000.00 895.82 -$51.85 million ($2.77) -0.91 Biodexa Pharmaceuticals $410,000.00 3.05 -$7.66 million N/A N/A

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Checkpoint Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics -50,336.89% N/A -749.84% Biodexa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors. It is developing Olafertinib, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; CK-103 for the treatment of various advanced and metastatic solid tumor cancers; and Anti-Carbonic Anhydrase IX (CAIX) antibody, a product candidate in preclinical trials to recognize CAIX expressing cells and kill them via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and complement-dependent cytotoxicity. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with Adimab, LLC for the development of Cosibelimab; NeuPharma, Inc., to develop and commercialize Olafertinib; and Jubilant Biosys Limited for the development and commercialization of novel compounds that inhibit BET bromodomains. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain in the United Kingdom. The company is developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme. It also offers drug delivery platforms, such as Q-Sphera, a polymer microsphere microtechnology used for sustained release drug delivery; MidaSolve, an oligosaccharide nanotechnology used to solubilize drugs so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; and MidaCore, a gold nanoparticle used for targeting sites of disease by using chemotherapeutic agents or immunotherapeutic agents. In addition, the company offers licensing for MTD 201 (Q-octreotide) and MTD211 (Q-brexpiprazole). The company was formerly known as Midatech Pharma plc and changed its name to Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc in March 2023. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

