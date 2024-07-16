Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Up 6.8 %

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Checkpoint Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Checkpoint Therapeutics

In other news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 13,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $26,858.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 672,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,703.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 24,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $50,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,977,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 13,038 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $26,858.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 672,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,703.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,426,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 362,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 369,586 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 57,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 38,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.