Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Stock Price Up 19.2%

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) shares were up 19.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Approximately 331,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 364,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).
Chesterfield Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of £776,766.80, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.26.
Chesterfield Resources Company Profile
Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.
