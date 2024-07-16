China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of China Overseas Land & Investment stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. China Overseas Land & Investment has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

China Overseas Land & Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from China Overseas Land & Investment’s previous dividend of $0.19. China Overseas Land & Investment’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

