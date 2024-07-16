China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

China Yuchai International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Yuchai International stock. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the quarter. China Yuchai International accounts for about 8.8% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shah Capital Management owned about 10.06% of China Yuchai International worth $34,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Yuchai International in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on CYD

About China Yuchai International

(Get Free Report)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.