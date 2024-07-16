Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 5,121 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 107.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 45,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $230.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.53. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $230.36.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

