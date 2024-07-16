Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,887,000 after acquiring an additional 152,818 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,794,000 after buying an additional 466,890 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.35. 103,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,721. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.94%.

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

