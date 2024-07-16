Choate Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 20,145 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $121.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $122.74. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

