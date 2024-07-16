Choate Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $164.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $117.28 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.15.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

