Choate Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,145 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,685,000 after buying an additional 19,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DFS stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.33. 83,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.56. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $139.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DFS

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.