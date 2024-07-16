Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 665.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,186,000 after buying an additional 257,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,827,170,000 after buying an additional 53,389 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.23. 86,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,766. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $118.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

