Choate Investment Advisors Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.63.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,056. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $500.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

