Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.69 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK traded up $11.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $834.48. The stock had a trading volume of 61,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $788.29 and a 200 day moving average of $792.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.09.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

