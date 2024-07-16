Choate Investment Advisors Has $969,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,769,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $629.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.81.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH traded up $10.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $554.91. 53,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,312. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $524.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.87. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

