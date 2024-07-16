Choate Investment Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 120.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,451. The company has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $165.76.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

