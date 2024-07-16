Choate Investment Advisors Invests $752,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,526,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,657,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,508,000 after purchasing an additional 290,347 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,122,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,134,000 after purchasing an additional 204,660 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $128,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.67. 8,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,083. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.42 and a 1-year high of $297.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.86. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.03.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

