Choate Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in GSK were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 4.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in GSK by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,810. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

