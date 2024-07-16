Choate Investment Advisors Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,425,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,059,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,038,000 after purchasing an additional 420,053 shares during the period. Gray Foundation bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,890,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,394.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 90,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,509 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $145.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.37. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $146.49.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.