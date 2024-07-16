Choate Investment Advisors Makes New $714,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.63. 5,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,461. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.94. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $209.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

