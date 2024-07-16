Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 244 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 41.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML traded up $7.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,071.22. 245,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,668. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,003.10 and its 200 day moving average is $933.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,083.00.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

