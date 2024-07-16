Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 3,252 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 202.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,048,077,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,701 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $261,787,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 932,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,066,000 after buying an additional 649,505 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 761,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,232,000 after buying an additional 581,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $219.02. 42,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $219.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.