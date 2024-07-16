Choate Investment Advisors Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $70.68.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

