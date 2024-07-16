Choate Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 8,087 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,224. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

