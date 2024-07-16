Choate Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Travelers Companies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,689,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $215.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,644. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.67.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

