Choate Investment Advisors Sells 105 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. HSBC upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.61.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GS traded up $8.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $500.97. The company had a trading volume of 440,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,010. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $500.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $459.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.19. The firm has a market cap of $161.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.7 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

