Choate Investment Advisors Sells 953 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 20,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

NYSE BAC opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $333.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

