Choate Investment Advisors Trims Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,449,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 49.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $4.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,047.31. 8,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,856. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,013.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,040.16.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,116.93.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

