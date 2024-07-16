Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chubb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,272,000 after purchasing an additional 43,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $957,756,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,301,000 after buying an additional 77,453 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,698,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,266,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,225,000 after purchasing an additional 45,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.36. 43,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $188.27 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The company has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.65.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

