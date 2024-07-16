Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CTXR stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $138.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Citius Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,005,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 104,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

