Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Citius Pharmaceuticals
Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Citius Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,005,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 104,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Citius Pharmaceuticals
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.