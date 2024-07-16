Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Trading Up 11.9%

Shares of Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY – Get Free Report) rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.29. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Citizen Watch Trading Up 11.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65.

About Citizen Watch

Citizen Watch Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells watches and their components worldwide. It operates through four segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, and Electronic and Other Products. The company offers movements, CNC automatic lathes, turning machines, LEDs for lighting, tactile switch, backlight unit, crystal devices, ferroelectric LCDS, printers, calculators, health care products, and other automotive components.

