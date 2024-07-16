Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.