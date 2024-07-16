Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Position Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 153.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth $4,585,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 780.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth $9,909,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth $213,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Trading Down 0.1 %

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $778.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.40. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $53.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.