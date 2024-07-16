CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,350,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,038,000 after buying an additional 125,047 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 290,585 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $89,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $217,627.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $89,516.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $975,861 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO stock opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

