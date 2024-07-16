Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 19th. Analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. On average, analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

NYSE KOF opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.84. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.8325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KOF

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.