Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $8.77 Per Share

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $8.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.59. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share.

CCA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.31.

Cogeco Communications Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$55.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.78 and a 1 year high of C$68.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.48.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.