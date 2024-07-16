Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITA) Trading Up 0.2%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Coliseum Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.

Institutional Trading of Coliseum Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITA. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Coliseum Acquisition by 38.2% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 51,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

