Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Down 13.3% in June

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 396,100 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 456,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Color Star Technology stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. Color Star Technology has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

