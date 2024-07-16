Comcast (CMCSA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Comcast to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

