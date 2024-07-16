Community Bank System (CBU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $178.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.97 million. On average, analysts expect Community Bank System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community Bank System Price Performance

NYSE:CBU opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Community Bank System has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $55.45.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,298.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.