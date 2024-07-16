Comparing AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) and Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ)

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) and AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Montana Technologies and AAON’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montana Technologies N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A AAON $1.17 billion 6.41 $177.62 million $2.15 42.44

AAON has higher revenue and earnings than Montana Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montana Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AAON 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Montana Technologies and AAON, as provided by MarketBeat.

AAON has a consensus price target of $102.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.95%. Given AAON’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AAON is more favorable than Montana Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Montana Technologies has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAON has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of Montana Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of AAON shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Montana Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of AAON shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Montana Technologies and AAON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montana Technologies N/A -7.23% -3.82% AAON 15.44% 25.84% 19.63%

Summary

AAON beats Montana Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montana Technologies

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

About AAON

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, data centers, medical and pharmaceutical, and other commercial industries. It sells its products through a network of independent manufacturer representative organizations and internal sales force, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

