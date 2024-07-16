Comparing Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) and GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) and GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Lixte Biotechnology has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GH Research has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lixte Biotechnology and GH Research’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lixte Biotechnology N/A N/A -$5.09 million ($2.33) -1.03 GH Research N/A N/A -$35.59 million ($0.62) -18.81

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GH Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lixte Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

5.1% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of GH Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of GH Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lixte Biotechnology and GH Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lixte Biotechnology N/A -2,545.46% -115.60% GH Research N/A -14.56% -14.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and GH Research, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lixte Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A GH Research 0 0 3 0 3.00

GH Research has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 214.47%. Given GH Research’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GH Research is more favorable than Lixte Biotechnology.

Summary

GH Research beats Lixte Biotechnology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to design novel compounds for serious common diseases. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development. It develops two series of pharmacologically active drugs, which include the LB-100 series that consists of novel structures for the treatment of cancers, and vascular and metabolic diseases; and LB-200 series to treat chronic hereditary diseases, such as Gaucher's disease, as well as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. has a clinical trial research agreement with the Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Hospital Inc.; collaboration agreement for an investigator-initiated clinical trial with the Spanish Sarcoma Group, as well as Netherlands Cancer Institute and Oncode Institute. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Pasadena, California.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The company's lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate, currently under Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with TRD, as well as Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Bipolar II disorder and postpartum depression. It is also involved in the development of GH002, an intravenous mebufotenin product candidate for IV administration, currently under Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of psychiatric or neurological disorder; and GH003, an intranasal mebufotenin product candidate for nasal administration, which is currently in preclinical development with a focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

