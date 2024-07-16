Concord Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.0% of Concord Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Etfidea LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $210.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $211.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

