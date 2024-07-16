Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,003 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

