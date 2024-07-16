Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,914 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sempra by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,668 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Sempra by 5,279.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,374 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,455,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,495,000 after purchasing an additional 658,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Sempra by 117.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 952,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,382,000 after purchasing an additional 513,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SRE opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

