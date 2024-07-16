Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 413 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 2,815.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 116,961 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,653,000 after acquiring an additional 43,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 53.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 119,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 41,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 84.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

