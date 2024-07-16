Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,348 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,517,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,136,000 after purchasing an additional 802,983 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8,570.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 559,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,487,000 after purchasing an additional 553,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,688.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 378,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 357,481 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

