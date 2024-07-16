Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Bicycle Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 489.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.63. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 298.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

